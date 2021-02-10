LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is saving a seat on all of its buses for Rosa Parks.
Signs will be placed in seats in honor of Parks' contribution to the Civil Rights movement. In 1955, she famously refused to give up her seat to a white passenger in Alabama and got arrested. Her protest eventually led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that declared segregated buses unconstitutional.
Each of the seats will feature a sign reminding customers of how Parks changed history on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955.
"Rosa Parks played an important role in this country's history by shifting us toward a more inclusive direction of justice and equal rights," Carrie Butler, TARC's executive director, said in a news release. "TARC is proud to join with transit agencies across the country to honor her legacy and the movement she helped to create."
In addition to the signs, TARC is also using social media to raise awareness of the significant role Black Americans have played in American history.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.