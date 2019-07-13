LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Councilman David James held an event to clean up the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Saturday.
Brightside and the Taylor-Berry Neighborhood Association were also involved.
Volunteers picked up trash from streets, sidewalks and alleyways in an effort to uplift the neighborhood.
"I think that when neighbors can get out and take part in beautifying and helping their neighborhood that it builds a sense of community and lefts up the spirit of the neighborhood," said David James of the District 6 Metro Council.
"When I see clean yards, clean houses and clean streets, my heart swells and I feel more neighborly and I feel a sense of belonging in my neighborhood," said Rebecca Wells-Gonzalez, a member of the Taylor-Berry Neighborhood Association.
More volunteers are needed for future clean-ups in the neighborhood.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.