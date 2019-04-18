LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based restaurant chain is stepping up to help fill the stomachs of kids in danger of going hungry.
Texas Roadhouse employees helped pack 8,000 bags of food for the Blessings in a Backpack summer program called "Summer Blessings."
As part of the program, kids take home a backpack full of food every weekend during the school year. The bags contain food like canned ravioli and fruit cups to make sure they have healthy meals during the summer break.
"It's very important, there's no excuse - children should not go hungry and if we have the ability to feed them then that's why we're doing it."
The bags will be distributed at community centers around Louisville this summer.
Thursday's packing event was part of Mayor Fischer's "Give A Day" week of service.
