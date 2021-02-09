LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're trying to mix up your work-from-home routine, how about working from a hotel room?
The Brown Hotel is offering a "Workday at the Brown" package, which is a one-day work getaway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The package includes a luxury room with a parlor, Wi-Fi internet and free valet parking. The day will kick off with coffee and fresh fruit, then a famous Brown Old Fashioned at the end of the workday.
"There are a lot of local people that are working from home and need a break," said Marc Salmon, director of operations at The Brown Hotel. "Need a break from the dog barking in the background of the Zoom call or the garbage truck pulling up? People that just want to be somewhere and pamper themselves a little bit and have a great workday."
The package costs $99 and can be booked online or by calling the hotel directly at 888-888-5252. To book online, click here. You can also email reservations@brownhotel.com.
