LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of uniquely-carved pumpkins will return to Louisville's Iroquois Park for the annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular in October.
This will mark the 11th year for the event in Louisville, which runs Oct. 3-31.
The trail of more than 5,000 carved pumpkins opens at dusk. Guests will enter the Iroquois Amphitheater for 1-hour tour time slots on the pumpkin trail.
Sundays through Thursdays, the last tour departs at 9:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays, the last tour is at 10:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 1. Prices range from $20 for adults and $12 for children. Group tickets are also available.
Organizers said they "strongly recommend" buying tickets in advance, as they expect some nights to sell out, especially on weekends.
