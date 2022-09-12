LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In early November, the inaugural Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville event will be held at Waterfront Park.
There will be top barbeque pitmasters and chefs from around the country in Louisville for the event, which runs Nov. 11-12.
“There’s no question that Louisville continues to build on its reputation as a world-class hospitality city and the addition of this new celebration will take us to the next level,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. “Thank you to Brook T. Smith for being a great citizen and for helping bring this epicurean adventure to our waterfront this fall.”
There will be offerings from American barbeque, Korean BBQ and Tandoori, among others. General admission weekend tickets cost $250.
