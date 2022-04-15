LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Legendz of the Streetz" concert is coming to the KFC Yum! Center this summer.
The tour includes Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Trina, DJ Iceberg and DJ Fresh.
For the first time ever, the artists will tour together. Combined, the superstar lineup has sold over 50 million albums worldwide.
The concert will be held on Saturday, June 18. Tickets, which are on sale now, range in price from $60 to $250. To purchase tickets, click here.
