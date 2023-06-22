LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is hoping to break many men of their "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" attitude toward health care.
Leaders said health fairs geared towards men have caught a lot of serious medical problems early.
Free health screenings for PSA, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and more will be available during a UofL Health Men's Health Fair this weekend.
"Almost all of this would be something one couldn't detect early without the screening, there would be no symptoms," said Dr. Kenneth Gardner, primary care physician at UofL Health. "One of the big ones, of course, is prostate cancer screenings. It's still the No. 1 cancer in men."
Doctors said there are more than 3 million cases of prostate cancer diagnosed in men each year. Screenings should start at age 50, and at the age of 40, if there is a family history of problems.
The health fair will be held Saturday, June 24, from 8-11:30 a.m. at UofL Health-Shelbyville Hospital, located at 727 Hospital Drive in Shelbyville.
