LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS employees are making sure some local kids have a great Easter.
For 22 years, UPS Air District employees have held an Easter basket drive to collect items for kids in need.
This year, they filled more than 200 baskets with books, games, toys, crayons, stuffed animals and clothing.
Thursday, those baskets were delivered to the Volunteers of America Emergency Women and Children's Shelter and the Home of the Innocents.
"Our job is to meet the needs of these kids, and so without UPS support, we'd have to go out and try and really fight hard to get that support," Julie Spry, director of outreach at Home of the Innocents, said. "So having them help us every year is just huge and then obviously, being able to see the smiles on the kids faces at the holiday is what it's all about."
Even though UPS has been busy during the pandemic delivering vaccines, the company says its employees still wanted to take the time to give back to the community.
