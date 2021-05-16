LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A popular restaurant in the Highlands is looking for new employees ahead of its planned reopening next month.
After more than three decades on Bardstown Road, Uptown Cafe closed its doors in November amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In February, local businessman and longtime customer Tom Drexler and his wife Lisa announced they would be reviving the Highlands café.
Crews are currently renovating the restaurant, including a new private party area, ahead of its reopening in June.
The cafe is hosting two hiring events this week for all positions: Tuesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. and Thursday, May 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Those interested can apply on Indeed, by texting (502) 416-3252 or by emailing uptowncafelou@gmail.com.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.