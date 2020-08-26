LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby usually brings with it parties and galas, and the celebration is still on for one local nonprofit despite the scaled-down race.
Down Syndrome of Louisville's (DSL) Gallop Gala is going virtual. Participants can log on from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m Wednesday and enjoy live music, a silent and live auction and special appearances from DSL members. To join the party online, click here.
An annual event, the gala typically contributes 25% to the group's $1 million fundraising goal. The in-person party usually takes place closer to Derby, but members of group hope the virtual format will still get them closer to the fundraising finish line.
"For every dollar that we can raise, it's a dollar we didn't have before. Everybody can make a difference, and I think people forget that," said Nicole Volz with Down Syndrome of Louisville. "Even if your donation is $5, that's still $5 more than we had before. And we have so many folks and so many different programs here that we can utilize in so many ways."
