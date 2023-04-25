LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers will be beautifying downtown Louisville ahead of the Kentucky Derby.
Throughout the week, the Louisville Downtown Partnership will plant nearly 200 flowers, including cannas, palms lantanas, begonias and wave petunias.
Fresh mulch will also be laid around 1,000 trees.
Litter pickup volunteers will meet at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, April 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Volunteers -- including individuals and corporate groups -- will fan out on West Main Street and West Market Street between South 9th Street and North Preston Street.
