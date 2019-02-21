LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling all new parents! Walmart has a sale just for you this weekend.
Select stores across the country will host a "Baby Savings Day" this Saturday, Feb. 23.
Most Louisville and southern Indiana stores will have free samples and coupons, as well as special sales on anything from car seats and strollers to toys and sippy cups.
Walmart says it will also have specialists on-site to give soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.
To find a list of local stores are participating in "Baby Savings Day," CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved