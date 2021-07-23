LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three back to school events taking place this weekend will offer free backpacks and supplies for students.
The first is happening at Ballard High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. There's a maximum of two backpacks per car unless the students are in the vehicle.
From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity will give out supplies at Quinn Chapel AME Church near the corner of 19th and Broadway.
Sunday, the new Norton Track and Field Complex will host a drive-thru Back to School Bash from noon to 3 p.m.
The events are open to all, regardless of income.
