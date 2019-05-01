LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The outlook for Kentucky Derby 145 was turned upside down Wednesday afternoon when Churchill Downs confirmed a report by Tim Layden of Sports Illustrated that Derby favorite Omaha Beach will miss the race Saturday because of a entrapped epiglottis.
The news came three days before the race and only one day after Omaha Beach drew the No. 12 post position and was named the 4-to-1 morning line favorite in the 20-horse field.
The epiglottis is a flap in the throat that keeps food from entering the windpipe and lungs.
“After training this morning, we noticed him cough a few times,” Mandella said in a news release. “It caused us to scope him, and we found an entrapped epiglottis. We can’t fix it this week, so we’ll have to have a procedure done in a few days and probably be out of training for three weeks. We’ll have to figure out a whole new game plan.”
With Omaha Beach out, Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster figures to be the favorite. Roadster is one of three horses trained by Bob Baffert, who is trying to win his sixth Derby.
The race removes jockey Mike Smith from the race and ends the Derby pursuit of Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella, who was has yet to win a Triple Crown race.
A spokesperson for Churchill Downs said that Mandella will address the horse’s condition at a news conference Thursday at 8 a.m.
