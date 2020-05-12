LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sales of merchandise helped the Kentucky Derby Museum make a major donation to COVID-19 relief efforts in the state.
The museum closed to visitors mid-March, but during the shutdown, it launched a "Collect to Contribute" online to sell collectible Derby 146 merchandise with the original Kentucky Derby date of May 2, 2020. The museum pledged to donate 20% of the profits to Gov. Andy Beshear's Team Kentucky Fund and Mayor Greg Fischer's One Louisville COVID-19 response fund.
And the sale was a success.
“Customers realized it was a great opportunity to purchase collectible Derby 146 merchandise while supporting a great cause," Patrick Armstrong, president and CEO of the museum, said in a release. "We are proud to announce today the Museum is donating $10,289 from this sale to help people in need during this crisis.”
The museum said the Finish Line Gift Shop will reopen May 20 using state health and social distancing guidelines. It plans to limit the number of in-store shoppers, increase sanitation and disinfection procedures, install glass dividers at registers, require employees to wear masks and encourage guests to wear masks.
Derby 146 merchandise with the original date is still available at the gift shop or online at DerbyMuseumStore.com. Curbside pickup will still be offered for online customers Wednesday-Friday only, starting May 20.
