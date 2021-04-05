LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Churchill Downs infield will be open for the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.
A limited number of infield-only general admission tickets will go on sale at noon Wednesday, April 7, according to a news release. Churchill Downs said the infield will be limited to 25-30% capacity but did not say many tickets will be sold. The tickets will also limit patrons to the infield with no access to the clubhouse or front side of the track.
Derby Day infield-only general admission tickets are $75 if purchased before April 18. If purchased between April 19-30, the price goes up to $80. On Derby Day, tickets will be sold for $85.
Infield-only tickets for Oaks Day tickets are $55 if purchased before April 18. The tickets are $60 if purchased April 19-29 and $65 if purchased on Oaks Day.
Two-day infield-only tickets for both Oaks and Derby are $120 if purchased prior to April 18 or $135 if purchased between April 19-29. An official program is included with all tickets. Patrons will be required to wear masks and keep social distancing protocols.
"The Kentucky Derby experience is synonymous with fun and excitement and we’re thrilled to welcome fans back to our Infield," said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in the news release. "In addition to a low positivity rate, Kentucky’s vaccination efforts have reached approximately 40 percent of adult Kentuckians with every indication that those numbers will continue to rapidly increase over the coming weeks leading into this year’s Derby."
Racing fans who buy the infield-only tickets must enter the track at the infield admission gate at Central Avenue and Fourth Street. There will be access to concession stands in the infield, and there will be designated restrooms and wagering windows.
The track said there are still tickets for Oaks and Derby available in uncovered reserved bleacher seating in the First Turn; uncovered reserved box seating for six in the infield; and first and second floor grandstand reserved seats. All reserved seats include all-inclusive food, non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages.
The 147th running of the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks is Friday, April 30, and the $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve will be held Saturday, May 1.
Tickets for Spring Meet and Derby Week events at Churchill Downs are also available including Opening Night presented by Budweiser (Saturday, April 24); Dawn at the Downs (Sunday, April 25 and Monday, April 26); Champions Day presented by TwinSpires (Tuesday, April 27); and Thurby presented by Old Forester (Thursday, April 29).
