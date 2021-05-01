LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PG&J's Dog Park Bar hosted a different sort of Derby Saturday — a Kentucky Fur-by.
The dog park held the "Run for the Noses" on Saturday at its dog park in the Highlands.
The dogs raced around a course with their owners to be crowned Saturday's big winner. They were all fast out of the gate, but some pups got tripped up on the obstacles.
A dog named Hallie eventually won the top prize and got a garland of roses for her collar. The grand prize included gifts from Four Roses and Tito's Vodka.
The bar is hosting "Kentucky Fur-by" events all weekend, with a lineup of drinks like Peach "Mutt" Julep and the Raspberry Basil "Beagle" Julep.
The money raised from the entries was donated to five local rescue organizations.
