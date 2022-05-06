LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans may have been flocking to Churchill Downs for Oaks Day on Friday, but the racetrack's president already had his eyes on the future.
Mike Anderson couldn't stop talking about the major renovations coming to the paddock, that were announced late last month.
"The paddock project that we just announced is going to be about a $200 million project that's going to truly transform the experience for each one of our fans," he said. "So, we're excited. It's going to be a two-year construction project and will launch in Derby 150 in 2024. So, we're so excited about this."
Track officials said the new design is aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires as well as update the audio visual experience and existing tickets products and amenities.
The traditional paddock where the horses are saddled for races, including the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby, will be torn down. Renderings show an open grassy area with two-story premium seating and video boards. In the center is an open grassy area.
"It's going to start right after the Spring Meet," Anderson said. "We're going to do some underground utility work first. We're going to start digging in the ground. We're going to sink the paddock about 5-6 feet, and that paddock will be ready for next Derby, but the facilities and structures around it will not be ready until Derby 150."
Churchill Downs said it with take the 5,000-square-foot guest space and turn it into 12,000 square feet. The capacity will also increase from 1,000 to 2,400 people.
But Anderson admits, there are Oaks Day races to be run. Today is not all about the future.
"Absolutely not," he said. "We're looking forward today to welcome over 100,000 people to our stands today. The paddock project will just be another capital improvement project that adds some value to our customers."
