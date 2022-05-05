LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jockey Tyler Gaffalione looking to win his first Kentucky Derby.
At 27, jockey Tyler Gaffalione is a rising star in the horseracing world. Last year, he won more races and money at Churchill Downs than any other jockey. Look for his name in the racing form the next time you head to the track.
We spent the morning with him on the backside to learn about the Florida native and what it’s like being on the back of a horse going more than 30 miles per hour.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Gaffalione explained. “There's so much power. You go from standing still to 30 miles an hour within three steps. It's a strong force, but there's no better feeling.”
Gaffalione rode White Abarrio to victory in the Florida Derby to qualify for the Run for the Roses. You will see him on that horse again, when the gates open Saturday.
Horse racing is in his blood. His father and grandfather were both jockeys.
“They taught me to tuck and roll when you hit the ground,” Gaffalione laughed.
Gaffalione knew at an early age that he wanted to ride racehorses for a living.
“I would spend hours out in the barn just hanging out,” said Gaffalione. I would come home from school and jump on them in the paddock ride up to the front of the house. I was always comfortable around horses. It seemed like they got me, and I got them.”
Years later, he’s now one of the best jockeys in the business and no stranger to the big show. He won the Preakness in 2019 on War of Will.
“There's a lot that goes into being a professional jockey,” Gaffalione explained. “We have to maintain our weight of under 115. We have to keep our strength because we are controlling 1,000 pound animals. It takes a lot of core and leg strength to do our job.”
Gaffalione has a legitimate shot at winning the Derby. His horse White Abarrio is third in the points heading into the race.
“He's really impressed me so far,” said Gaffalione. “I rode him in two races. The Holy Bull in the Florida Derby and he just keeps getting bigger, stronger, and more confident in himself. You can really see him coming into his own right.”
With 20 horses, more than 160,000 screaming fans and a shot to be immortalized in Kentucky Derby history, you better believe Gafflione is ready to ride.
“You hear a lot of feet hitting the ground,” Gaffalione explained. “You hear the horse's breathing. It really gets quiet out there. But I love being behind horses. I love being in tight. It’s a great feeling. At first, it may be a little intimidating and nerve wracking. But the more you do it, you just get comfortable, and it becomes your home.”
