IMAGES | Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his barn the morning after his upset win
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at trainer Eric Reed's Churchill Downs barn the morning after the race. (Eric Crawford photo)
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his Churchill Downs barn the morning after his big win, with groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at trainer Eric Reed's barn the morning after the race. (Eric Crawford photo)
Jerry Dixon Jr., a fourth-generation horseman and groom for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, cleans around his stall in his Churchlll Downs barn the morning after the Derby.
Sid Scott, a longtime assistant trainer to Eric Reed, now retired, whispers something to Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike the morning after his big win at his Churchill Downs barn.
Rich Strike with assistant trainer Sid Scott the morning after winning the Kentucky Derby. (Eric Crawfored photo)
Groom Jerry Dixon Jr. Wraps the legs of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike the morning after his Derby victory. (Eric Crawford photo)
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his Churchill Downs barn the morning after his big win with groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his Churchill Downs barn the morning after his big win with groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his Churchill Downs barn the morning after his big win with groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Rich Strike, the morning after his Kentucky Derby win at his Churchill Downs barn, with groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and groom Jerry Dixon Jr. the morning after the race at trainer Eric Reed's Churchill Downs barn. (Eric Crawford photo)
Trainer Eric Reed with Rich Strike the morning after he won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Eric Crawford photo)
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his barn the morning after the big win, with longtime assistant trainer Sid Scott.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his barn the morning after the big win, with trainer Eric Reed and longtime assistant Sid Scott.
Sid Scott, a longtime assistant trainer to Eric Reed, now retired, with Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike the morning after his big win.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his barn the morning after the big win, with trainer Eric Reed.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his Churchill Downs barn the morning after his big win, with groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his Churchill Downs barn the morning after his big win, with groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Rich Strike, the morning after his Kentucky Derby win at his Churchill Downs barn, has his nose rubbed by groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his Churchill Downs barn the morning after his big win.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at his Churchill Downs barn the morning after his big win with groom Jerry Dixon Jr.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike at the barn the morning after his Kentucky Derby victory. (Eric Crawford photo)
"I had a very good view behind them because I know they were very fast," Leon said. "I say, 'wow, I got it.' I got to drive this horse to winning. But I never expected, that's the plan but you never know what's going on in the race."
Leon had never ridden in the Kentucky Derby until Saturday. Rich Strike, a former claiming horse, was not part of the Derby field until another horse scratched Friday.
Accelerating in the middle turn through the pack, Rich Strike made a move from the inside in the final furlong for one of the biggest upsets in the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike started from the 20 post.
"The plan we did it last time when we rode, so keeping calm, relax," Leon said. "We had a very, very bad first 20. Wow, that was the worst in the Kentucky Derby. 20, wow. You have 19 horses inside to you. But they were fast out of the gate. That can work for me, I can go down so quickly, see and try to stay on the ground."
After weaving in and around horses to win the Kentucky Derby, Leon said his horse was excited after the race.
Rich Strike was seen biting at a guide pony after the race, and a racing official appeared to punch the Kentucky Derby-winning horse in the face.
"My horse had tried to bite him a few times, tried to bite the horse, tried to bite his reins," Leon said. "My horse was so crazy, we had a lot of people around, a lot of screaming. I think the pony, he tried to do a little touch with the horse because we got to do sometimes because they are animals."