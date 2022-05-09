LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The jockey who won the 2022 Kentucky Derby is still surprised.

Jockey Sonny Leon rode Rich Strike to a victory in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. Rich Strike went off at 80-1 odds, becoming the second-longest odds of any Derby winner.

"I had a very good view behind them because I know they were very fast," Leon said. "I say, 'wow, I got it.' I got to drive this horse to winning. But I never expected, that's the plan but you never know what's going on in the race."

Leon had never ridden in the Kentucky Derby until Saturday. Rich Strike, a former claiming horse, was not part of the Derby field until another horse scratched Friday. 

Accelerating in the middle turn through the pack, Rich Strike made a move from the inside in the final furlong for one of the biggest upsets in the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike started from the 20 post.

"The plan we did it last time when we rode, so keeping calm, relax," Leon said. "We had a very, very bad first 20. Wow, that was the worst in the Kentucky Derby. 20, wow. You have 19 horses inside to you. But they were fast out of the gate. That can work for me, I can go down so quickly, see and try to stay on the ground."

After weaving in and around horses to win the Kentucky Derby, Leon said his horse was excited after the race. 

Rich Strike was seen biting at a guide pony after the race, and a racing official appeared to punch the Kentucky Derby-winning horse in the face.

"My horse had tried to bite him a few times, tried to bite the horse, tried to bite his reins," Leon said. "My horse was so crazy, we had a lot of people around, a lot of screaming. I think the pony, he tried to do a little touch with the horse because we got to do sometimes because they are animals." 

