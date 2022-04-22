LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tucked away across the street from the Big Lawn, carnival rides and the food trucks, Thunder Over Louisville experts have already arrived on the waterfront.
Thunder is set to begin in less than 24 hours and some people have already secured a spot ahead of Saturday.
People are camping in RV's just across the street from the Great Lawn.
"We've been coming to Thunder since they first did it at the fairgrounds with lasers," Robin Greschel said.
Edwina Randle has been attending Thunder since 1998 and went from using tents, blankets and the back of her car, to now using an RV.
There's expected to be half a million people at Thunder and those with RVs have been there since Thursday morning. But everyone is just excited to be back at the waterfront this year after missing out on it the last two years.
"Back this year celebrating people," Tom Monin said. "They just happen to have fireworks and air show to go along with it."
If there's something that comes with their years of experience, it's years of wisdom and just learning from previous mistakes.
"Do not park on the street, you will get a ticket tonight," Randle said. "I have in the past impounded my car, it's very upsetting."
With it being the kickoff to the Kentucky Derby, the experts say to go big or go home. Do as much as you can and take it all in.
"I think it's just everyone coming together," Darryl Rhodes said. "It feels like the start of Thunder. Everyone comes together and enjoys the flag and songs and the start of the fireworks."
