LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are well underway for Saturday's booming show at the Waterfront.
Thunder Over Louisville crews were hard at work Thursday to get everything in place.
Thunder's soundtrack got its official check to ensure the music was good to go for the show. Producer Wayne Hettinger says the soundtrack is a bit different than usual and targets the younger crowd.
"It's the track that's going to move the fireworks and it absolutely sets the party atmosphere," he said.
Hettinger said crew members have spent much of the week setting up the control center, where all the shots are called during the hours-long show. There's still work to do, but even the fireworks are already in place on the 2nd Street Bridge.
The bridge will be center stage for both the fireworks and air show on Saturday.
"There's a lot of moving parts here," said Thunder Air Boss Mike Riordan.
The moving parts that Riordan mentioned, the planes and bombers, will all take off from one location this year: the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
"Because it's the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, we have practically everything coming out of Louisville International," he said, noting the absence of Bowman Field's presence.
Bowman Field's planes will head to SDF earlier and take off from there. Officials say the change was made so all the planes can be at the same airport for Sunday's static display.
"People that were used to going to Bowman Field and seeing sort of a mini air show, just the comings and goings, that's not going to happen this year," Riordan mentioned.
Regardless, the air show will be bigger and better than ever to honor the Air Force's 75th anniversary. It will lead right into a fireworks show that its producer believes could be legendary.
"I just think this is going to be the greatest show ever," Hettinger said with a smile.
The air show begins at 3 p.m. Saturday and leads into the fireworks show around 9:30 p.m.
