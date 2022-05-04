LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The horses make the headlines on the first Saturday in May, but the winner has always been Louisville.
"It's a bit wild," said Brad Walker, vice president and general manager of the Brown Hotel.
"The hotels, the attractions, the restaurants are going to have a great weekend," added Doug Bennett, executive vice president of Louisville Tourism.
"Since it began, it was intended as an economic driver for the state and the city of Louisville," said Jessica Whitehead, curator of collections at the Kentucky. Derby Museum
It worked out, as $394 million is expected in economic impact for the city over Oaks and Derby weekend this year alone.
"It really sets the tone for a year for most of those establishments," Bennett said.
The people at the helm of the historic Brown Hotel may understand that better than anyone else.
"Derby is special," Walker said. "Derby is different."
The home of the Hot Brown has been booked for while. It also has two restaurants in-house.
"We have a special $200/plate dinner in the English Grill for the Kentucky Derby, and it's sold out," Walker said.
The Brown has been benefitting from the Derby since the 1920s when it was built. This year, it stands to rake in $2 million over the weekend.
"On average, the downtown full-service properties are getting $1,200 a night, a three-night minimum, $3,600 for the weekend," Bennett said. "It's trending over 2019."
That was the last time Louisville had a "normal Derby," and there are 3,000 more rooms now than there were then.
Established spots may have an upper hand, but hip new places like Everyday Kitchen in NuLu, where you can eat and work, are getting ready to see what the Derby is truly all about.
"We're going to see a lot of traction throughout the entire day," Senior Executive Chef Mike Wajda said.
The manager of Everyday Kitchen expects 125 guests per night, over the weekend, for a farm-to-table dinner.
"We're going to see a big financial boost from the moment we open the door till we close them," he said.
It all goes to show why so many call Louisville, "Derbyville."
