LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water crews will be busy Saturday morning setting up hydration stations for runners in the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.
There will be 10 water stations along the route to keep thousands of runners hydrated. Crews will start getting those stations set up around 4 a.m. Saturday for the race, which starts at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Preston streets in downtown Louisville.
In the week leading up to the event, and any other race, officials said crews inspect routes to make sure there aren't repairs or maintenance that needs to be done. The week of the event, crews take water samples at the sites of hydration stations to "ensure outstanding quality."
Officials said the preparation helps make sure runners stay safe and hydrated through the race.
Several roads will be closed for the race. Closures start at 12 a.m. Saturday, April 30, and will end at 5 p.m.
Here is a list of street closings and no parking areas:
- Main Street, closed from South Jackson Street to 21st Street
- 20th Street, closed from Main Street to Jefferson Street
- Market Street, closed from 21st Street to 12th Street
- 13th Street, closed from Market Street to Broadway
- Broadway, closed from 14th Street to 3rd Street
- 4th Street, closed from Broadway to Central Avenue
- Central Ave, closed from 2nd Street to Taylor Avenue
- 3rd Street, closed from Central Avenue to West River Road
- Preston Street, closed from Main Street to East River Road
- East River Road, closed from Preston Street to 1250 E. River Road
- East Witherspoon Road, closed from Floyd Street to River Road
- Adams Street, closed from East Witherspoon Road to Quincy Street
- Park Avenue, closed from 4th Street to 6th Street
- 6th Street, closed from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue, closed from 4th Street to 6th Street
To see course maps, click here.
