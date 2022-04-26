LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's Marathon and MiniMarathon are back Saturday, and that means a lot of street closings along the course in downtown Louisville.
The Louisville Downtown Partnership posted a list of closings and no parking areas that go into effect at midnight Friday, April 29, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
Races start at 7 a.m. at the Starting Line, which is at the intersection of Main and Preston streets in front of Louisville Slugger Field.
The Finish Line will be at Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC.
The MiniMarathon's 13.1-mile course starts at Slugger Field and goes through Old Louisville, including a lap through Churchill Downs, before finishing at Lynn Family Stadium.
The marathon course will be a combination of the 2020 and 2021 courses, including Churchill Downs, the Big Four Walking Bridge and the Ohio River Greenway before also finishing at Lynn Family Stadium.
There is a 4-hour course limit for the MiniMarathon and a 6-hour course limit for the Marathon. All participants must maintain a 15-minute mile in the half Marathon (MiniMarathon) and a 13:45-minute mile pace in the Marathon.
Here is a list of street closings and no parking areas:
- Main Street, closed from South Jackson Street to 21st Street
- 20th Street, closed from Main Street to Jefferson Street
- Market Street, closed from 21st Street to 12th Street
- 13th Street, closed from Market Street to Broadway
- Broadway, closed from 14th Street to 3rd Street
- 4th Street, closed from Broadway to Central Avenue
- Central Ave, closed from 2nd Street to Taylor Avenue
- 3rd Street, closed from Central Avenue to West River Road
- Preston Street, closed from Main Street to East River Road
- East River Road, closed from Preston Street to 1250 E. River Road
- East Witherspoon Road, closed from Floyd Street to River Road
- Adams Street, closed from East Witherspoon Road to Quincy Street
- Park Avenue, closed from 4th Street to 6th Street
- 6th Street, closed from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue, closed from 4th Street to 6th Street
The Kentucky Derby Festival's website said some items are prohibited on the race course including:
- Roller Skates (including in-line skate)
- Bicycles (including hand crank bicycles)
- Baby Strollers
- Running Strollers
- Animals
No bags will be allowed on the course. Runners will have the opportunity to leave all belongings at gear check located at Slugger Field. Camel Backs & Water Bags will be allowed.
