LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can own a rare bottle of Woodford Reserve and support the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation at the same time.
Stoneware and Co. is selling 400 signed and numbered Kentucky Derby 148 bottles.
In honor of the tenth anniversary of I'll Have Another's win, jockey Mario Guiterrez and trainer Doug O'Neill will autograph each bottle.
“These signatures represent the finest in KY Derby history, and are a perfect compliment to this beautiful bottle of the world’s finest bourbon," Steve Smith, owner of Stoneware and Co. said. "It will make a great addition to any bourbon aficionado's collection, while supporting an organization that literally saves horses and changes lives."
The rare bottles can be purchased here for $129 and picked up at Stoneware & Co. after May 4.
