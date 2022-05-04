LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before the thoroughbreds can enter the starting gate for the 148th Kentucky Derby, they need a place to stay. That's where Steve Hargrave comes in.
Steve Hargrave is the senior stable director and "stall manager" at Churchill Downs. That means he's in charge of booking stalls for horses, and determining which barns local and out-of-town trainers and horses will use while they're at the track.
After applications are received, Hargrave starts assigning stalls and barns.
"We have over 1,400 stalls here," Hargrave said. And some horses do stay at the track year-round. About 100 stalls are held during Derby week specifically for Oaks and Derby.
With 47 barns on the backside, there will be up to 1,300 horses shipping into the track during Derby week. Some owner and trainers prefer specific barns.
"Some people do -- you get to know some of these personalities after being here for a lot of years.
"Some people like being up close and convenient to the track and others like to be a little further away so when their horse comes off the track they've got some distance to walk back to the barn and have that horse relax on its way back to the barn."
Hargrave has been working at Churchill Downs for more than 30 years, and says it's a family tradition.
"I think that when you get with people back here, it's a big family. Obviously my dad working here for almost 40 years, me being here 30 years and going -- but the trainers themselves, while very competitive in the afternoon and morning, they're family back here. They look out for each other."
