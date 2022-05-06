LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday night, the trifecta of Kentucky Derby eve galas took place for the first time since 2019.
This included the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala, which returned to the Galt House Hotel's Grand Ballroom in downtown Louisville.
The gala supports numerous charities in Louisville and throughout the country. Blessings in a Backpack was the primary beneficiary of the gala.
"Absolutely wonderful, it's a tricky time in America right, but I'm glad to everyone embracing the new era," film producer Joey McFarland said.
The organization provides food on the weekends for school-aged children.
"I think it's really important because our children are our future, an event this big is going to get a lot more eyes on it and I think that's a really incredible thing," Miss Kentucky USA 2022 Lizzy Meutz said.
People here excited to see Mario Lopez! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/vVoJYDcl8e— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) May 6, 2022
There were numerous musical performances throughout the evening from The Sugarhill Gang, Kate Pierson, Johnny Edwards, Linkin' Bridge, The Louisville Crashers and JD Shelburne among others.
"It's been a breath of fresh air," Shelburne said. "I was telling my wife it's been two or three years as an artist I lost 90 gigs. As you can imagine, we're getting to somewhat normalcy. Fans are coming back."
Some of the celebrities who made attended the gala were Mario Lopez, Melissa Joan Hart, Jennifer Robertson and Amanda Kloots.
"It's great to be back to normal for sure, we had to wear masks for so long, it's great to be back," Hall of Fame jockey Sandy Hawley said.
We can’t forget this event benefits so many great causes like Blessings in a backpack…stars on the red carpet say giving back is paramount especially for kids @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/MmAQtJLBKw— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) May 7, 2022
Many famous athletes also made an appearance like Franco Harris, Warren Moon, Bilal Powell, Michael Bush, Luke Hancock and Russ Smith.
Powell said the gala meant a lot to him due to him growing up in poverty.
"Having people reach back for me and giving me an outlet and giving me an opportunity, it's definitely a cause I like to back," Powell said.
With Derby weekend finally back in full force, everyone was just happy to be back together for a good cause.
"It's party like it's 2019," Tammy York-Day, co-founder of Unbridled Eve Gala, said. "That's literally our tag line this year and we all I think have a much deep appreciation."
