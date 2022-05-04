LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve has unveiled a French connection for this year's $1,000 Mint Julep.
Woodford Reserve said this year's $1,000 Mint Julep recognizes the connections between Kentucky and France, featuring ingredients found at France's Palace of Versailles, which was once home to three of the country's kings from the House of Bourbon: King Louis XIV to XVI. The flavors of orange, lemon and pomegranate are combined with Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
An annual Kentucky Derby tradition, this year's The Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep charity program will benefit Old Friends Farm, where famous thoroughbreds, including past Kentucky Derby winners, are sent to retire peacefully.
A total of 148 cups, in honor of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. According to a news release from Woodford Reserve, those cups are handmade by Louisville-based jeweler From the Vault, and feature red rubies in the shape of a horseshoe. One side of the cup is engraved with a thoroughbred, representing Versailles, Kentucky, while the other side includes a nod to Versailles, France.
Of the 148 cups, 18 are gold and retail for $2,500, while 130 are silver and retail for $1,000.
The recipe and directions for making "The French Mint Julep" are listed below:
Recipe for The French Mint Julep
2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
2 tsp. honey syrup (½ part Honey from Versailles, France and ½ part water)
1 lemon peel
1 orange peel
2 fresh pomegranate arils, plus more for garnish
1 bunch fresh lemon Mint sprigs, garnish
Directions:
In the Julep cup, add honey syrup, 1 peel each of the lemon and orange, 2 pomegranate arils, and muddle. Then fill the cup ⅔ of the way with crushed ice. Add Woodford Reserve and top the cup off with more crushed ice. Garnish by tucking in a fresh bunch of lemon mint, lemon and orange peels on the side. Top with fresh pomegranate arils and serve.
