LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hall of Fame horse trainer Bill Mott brought Rocket Can to Louisville to prepare for the Kentucky Derby, a race he won in 2019 but in a fashion he'd rather change the next time.
Mott was the trainer of Country House, who crossed the finish line second that year but was was awarded the win because Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.
"I'd love to run a horse and cross the finish line first, and we're going to keep trying until that happens," Mott said Monday morning at Churchill Downs.
Mott has not had the full excitement of winning the Derby just yet but he's hoping to try again with another horse. Rocket Can, the son of award-winning sire Into Mischief, won the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park and was fourth in the Arkansas Derby.
Rocket Can broke his maiden last fall at Churchill Downs, and Mott feels like this gray has more to give and is hoping he likes the distance.
"We just feel like maybe he hasn't learned how to give it all or hasn't given it quite everything just yet," Mott said. "I think a big question is how is he going to do going a mile and quarter. He certainly has some pedigree strength on the bottom part of his pedigree with some distance. ... Hopefully that'll show up on Derby Day.
Rocket Can worked five furlongs Sunday morning in 1 minute.
