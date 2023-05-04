LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another horse has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby 149 field.
In a release, Churchill Downs said Continuar will not be running and instead, King Russell will be moved into the field.
Continuar's trainer Yoshito Yahagi said this decision came because the horse couldn't achieve "peak fitness required."
“After evaluating the colt upon my arrival, I feel that he has not been able to reach the peak fitness required to take on a race as tough as the Kentucky Derby,” Yahagi said in a news release. “Considering the future of the horse and the fact that we cannot show the horse’s true ability in his current state, we have decided to scratch Continuar from the Kentucky Derby. I am very sorry that I cannot participate in the world’s number one horse racing festival, however I sincerely hope to return to the Derby in the future. I want to thank everyone who has supported Continuar and Yahagi Stable on this journey.”
This opens the race for Brereton Jones and Naber Racing’s King Russell. The horse will break from the outside post 20.
Continuar marks the third horse scratched on Thursday alone as Practical Move and Lord Miles were also scratched.
This story may be updated.
