LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are working to get all of the fireworks in place before Thunder Over Louisville takes place on Saturday, April 22. That means positioning tens of thousands of fireworks along the Second Street Bridge.
"We're here to create dreams," said George Zambelli, CEO of Zambelli Fireworks.
But before creating all those dreams, crews had to shut down the Second Street Bridge to traffic on Thursday morning to place all of those fireworks and charges.
Tens of thousands of fireworks will light up the night sky in a fireworks show that is scheduled to last 30 minutes.
George Zambelli said this will be one of his family's biggest shows all year, and that they worked hard to choreograph different movements and colors to match a medley of music.
This year, however, will not feature the waterfall of fireworks from the bridge -- a fan favorite. Zambelli said that's partly because it didn't work with choreography, and partly because the client didn't request it. But he promised an exciting and memorable show regardless.
"You know, three days after this show, we sit down, we evaluate it and we say, 'What can we do different for next year?'" he said. "And I must admit, when this spectacular is over, Universal Pictures -- Mario and Luigi -- are going to say Super Zambelli Brothers!"
The Second Street Bridge will be closed until the afternoon of Sunday, April 23, so crews can break down and remove the equipment after Thunder Over Louisville.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.