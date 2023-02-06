LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery have announced the requirements to become this year's "Derby City Fanatic" and the person who starts the fireworks for the annual Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show.
For about a decade, the "Thundernator" has been selected through a second chance drawing with the Kentucky Lottery. The Thundernator is then stationed in the Command Center at the Galt House Hotel to begin the final countdown and start the launch sequence for the 30-minute fireworks display.
In addition to becoming the "Thundernator" and launching the fireworks, the winner of the contest will receive a V.I.P. Experience package valued at more than $5,000 that includes:
- 4 tickets to Great Steamboat Race
- 4 tickets to Day at the Downs
- 4 tickets to Thunder Over Louisville VIP party
- 4 tickets to BourbonVille (attendees must be 21+)
- Certificate for private tour of Kern's Kitchen Derby-Pie factory
- Certificate for Kentucky Derby Museum tour
- Official 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise/swag for Kentucky Lottery Second Chance winner, including KDF 2023 official poster
- Exclusive, private tour of the Command Center and 2nd Street Bridge tour for Kentucky Lottery Second Chance winner on Thunder Over Louisville eve, with potential of media interviews
- Accommodations at the Galt House on Friday (April 21, 2023) and Saturday (April 22, 2023) evening
- $500 spending money
"We even go as far as to say that the winning prize this year is like hitting the Festival jackpot," Matt Gibson, KDF President said.
Here's how to enter: contestants must sign in or register for a Fun Club account at kylottery.com or through the Kentucky Lottery app. Once logged in, players can submit any non-winning KENO or CASH POP ticket costing $5 or more purchased between Feb. 6 and March 19, 2023. Tickets must have been purchased at a Kentucky Lottery retailer, online tickets are not available.
"We think more people enter this year than ever just because we're back and everything's normal and people are at enjoying things like they did in pre COVID," Mary Harville Kentucky Lottery Corporation President and CEO said.
The winner's name will be drawn on March 23, 2023. This year's Thunder Over Louisville event is set for Saturday, April 22.
Last year Lillie Ingram won the contest, after her non-winning ticket was chosen from more than 10,000 other entries.
Thunder Over Louisville is one of more than 70 events KDF produces in the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
