LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The backside at Churchill Downs was buzzing with activity Tuesday morning as horses starting arriving ahead of Kentucky Derby season.
The backside always closes for several months so crews can clean and make renovations. It recently reopened from its winter break, and more than 1,400 horses will be stabled at the backside leading up to Derby.
THEY’RE BACKKKK! 🐴 pic.twitter.com/6N1QzeRCQ7— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) March 28, 2023
The Spring Meet starts Saturday, April 29, with Dawn at the Downs. The first race goes off at 6 p.m.
The Spring Meet runs through July 3.
