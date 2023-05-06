The crazy suits, big dresses and even bigger hats were on full display on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
For some, getting to Churchill Downs was something to cross off their bucket list.
"It's a bucket list win for me," said Jennifer James, from Atlanta, Georgia. "I could be here for days. It's beautiful, it's amazing, I love all the attire, I love all the hoopla and I love everything about it."
All around the track were lines of people waiting to place their bets for the big race, some of the betting windows having $50 minimum wagers.
Ann Breetzke lives in Nebraska, but is a Louisville native. She's been bringing a group of friends to the Derby for years.
"This is a group of 42, 43 friends that I've been friends with for a long time and every year I bring them to the Derby and treat them to three days of activities in the Louisville area and bring them to the Derby," Breetzke said. "I'm able to do that and I have a servants heart so it's nice to be able to give to people, and my ask is to give back, whatever that might be. So it's just a chance to experience a lifetime opportunity, to be here, to be in Louisville and support the Derby and everyone here."
Race-goers got to see a different Churchill Downs this year. The new Paddock area at the track is still under construction, but already had a new look for this year's race.
Also new this year, the First Turn Club Dining and First Turn Reserved Seating at the first turn of the track, which added thousands of covered seats to Churchill Downs. Inside the club, bourbon balls and plenty of good food and all of the classic drinks.