LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit that supports people with disabilities finished up Kentucky Derby celebrations on Tuesday.
Harbor House hosted a Derby Parade in the neighborhood at its location on Lower Hunters Trace, near Dixie Highway, on Tuesday. The nonprofit said residents standing on their porch waved as the parade passed by. Participants wore hats and made Derby signs and floats.
On Saturday, Harbor House held its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Ken-Ducky Derby, a rubber duck race on the Ohio River. It was the 20th anniversary for the event.
Matt Proudfoot won the first place prize, a 2023 Toyota Corolla.
Harbor House focuses on enhancing the lives of people with disabilities through employment, self-determination, education and community building opportunities.
