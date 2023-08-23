LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration for the Kentucky Derby Festival's annual cycling event opens Thursday.
PNC Tour de Lou is scheduled for April 14. Riders can register starting at 10 a.m. Thursday to receive special pricing during the opening week.
"For more than a decade, the PNC Tour de Lou has been a unique way to tour the city on two wheels during our favorite time of year," Matt Gibson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, said in a news release Wednesday. "It’s become a signature Derby Festival event for cyclists at all experience levels and we look forward to welcoming participants from around the country to ride with us in 2024."
According to a news release, riders can explore Louisville on two wheels during the event, traveling through the city's scenic parks, neighborhoods and historic spots. Pricing for all ride options increase at midnight on Sept. 1.
Distance and pricing options include:
- 20 miles: Ideal for beginners or those new to cycling, $40
- 35 miles: Ideal for moderate/experienced riders, $50
- 62.1 miles: Ideal for advanced riders or those looking for a challenge, $65
