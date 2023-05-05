LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What Churchill Downs used to look like nearly 150 years ago is a lot different than the track seen in present day. But the changes between then and now have helped the Derby become the massive sporting event it is today.
Plenty of change is coming to the track next year for the 150th Kentucky Derby, but with 149 years of history, it's far from the first time the Downs has undergone massive change.
"The architecture is the history of the Kentucky Derby," said Jessica Whitehead, curator of collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
In 1875, Churchill was known as the Louisville Jockey Club. The grandstand and clubhouse initially located on the opposite side of the track from where it is now.
"Many people viewed that first Kentucky Derby from their carriages having picnics in the infield," Whitehead said. "So very, very different atmosphere from what we're used to today."
Whitehead said the first major renovations started in the 1890s, when new ownership took over.
"We were given this beautiful new grandstand here on this side of the track that has, of course, those iconic twin spires on the top of it," she said. "What arguably has become one of the most iconic sights in all of racecourse architecture."
As the popularity of the Derby grew, so did the need for expansions.
"They just kept adding patches of buildings onto all of these different places in order to accommodate all of these new suites, to accommodate new dining facilities, new betting facilities," Whitehead said.
Some more practical additions were also put in place, such the creation of a tunnel to the infield.
"That wasn't there till 1937, 1938 — you just had to run across the track to get to the field," Whitehead explained. "Which, little bit dangerous, so we're glad that's there."
The 1960s brought along Millionaires row, and the 1980s a new paddock and suites.
Churchill's focus on creating more VIP and exclusive Derby experiences continued through the 2000s with more upgrades and grandstand growth.
The latest overhaul of the paddock is bringing major change once again, while revealing historic architecture that hasn't been visible in decades.
"That dimension of seeing that 1890s beside and then seeing this absolutely brand spanking new 2024 building — that's what Churchill is all about. That's what the Derby is all about," Whitehead said. "It's about inhabiting a long history in the present."
The past and the future colliding ahead of a major anniversary, with many excited to see what the next 150 years will hold.
