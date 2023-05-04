LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are flying into Louisville for this week's Derby festivities.
Travelers pouring into the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are getting a taste of Kentucky as soon as they get off the plane.
Derby season is apparent just outside of Concourse A, where travelers are offered a bourbon ball and treated to Bluegrass music.
It's just the start of a winning weekend for Shirley Licka, who just flew in from Oregon.
"I am so excited," she said. "I just can't wait. I knew it was going to be a great time here."
This may be the 149th Kentucky Derby, but it's the first for Licka.
"It has been a dream of mine forever," she said.
That dream is finally coming true with bourbon balls, hats and suitcases. For Dominique Laplanche, who just arrived from Boston, the checklist is complete.
"I am just excited to be here," Laplanche said. "And I am excited to wear my pink hat and my pink dress and participate in Derby."
Natalie Chaudoin, the public relations director for the airport, said airport officials expect record-breaking numbers this weekend.
"From Wednesday to Friday, we are looking at more than 34,000 arrival seats, which is about 22% more than what we saw in 2019, which was our best day ever," she said.
On Sunday, the airport could set a single-day passenger record with nearly 18,000 departures.
Meanwhile, for some travelers like Dr. Michelle Sturgis who just arrived from Illinois, Derby is a homecoming.
"I am just excited," she said. "I am excited to be home. I love all the music, all the treats that they have for you when you get off the plane. I am just enjoying myself."
Airport officials predict the busiest day to be Sunday, after the big race. They want you to get here at least an hour early.
