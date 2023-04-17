LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival released the lineup of aircraft that are scheduled to appear in the Thunder Over Louisville air show on Saturday, April 22.
The air show will include performances of both military and civilian aircraft. Expected highlights include, "the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo and Heritage Flight, Navy F-35 Demo and Growler Demo with Legacy Flight, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Matt Younkin's 'Magic by Moonlight' performance, as well as numerous warbirds taking to the skies, including the P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre, F4U Corsair and F8F Bearcat," according to a news release from the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Below is the full lineup released Monday afternoon by KDF:
- 123rd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Team (Louisville ANG Base, KY)
- A-10 Warthog (122nd Fighter Wing, Ft. Wayne, IN)
- C-130J Super Hercules (Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville ANG Base KY)
- C-17 Globemaster III (167th Airlift Wing, ANG Base, Martinsburg, WV)
- CT-155, (4 Wing Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force, Alberta CA)
- CT-142, (1 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force, Winnipeg, CA)
- E-2C Hawkeye, Naval Air Station Norfolk, VA
- EA-18 Growler Demo Team, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, WA
- F-16 Viper (180th FW, Toledo ANG, OH)
- F-8F Bearcat
- F-35A USAF Demo Team (Hill AFB, UT)
- F-35C Navy Demo Team (Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA)
- F-86 Saber, (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan IL)
- HC-144 Ocean Sentry, (U.S. Coast Guard, Mobile AL)
- KC-46 Pegasus, (Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst AFB, PA)
- KC-135 Stratotanker (70th ARS, Grissom ARB, IN)
- Navy Legacy Flight
- P-8 Orion, (U.S. Navy Air Test and Eval Squadron 1, Pax River)
- P-51D “Swamp Fox”
- T-38A Talon (Beale AFB, CA)
- Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo - Younkin Airshows
- UH-60 Blackhawk, (8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, Ft. Knox KY)
- UPS Airlines Airbus 300 (Louisville IAP, KY)
- USAF Heritage Flight
- U.S. Army Golden Knights, Fort Bragg, NC
- Waco Taperwing (Nick Coleman, Louisville KY)
- Yak 52 (Bowman Field, Louisville KY)
