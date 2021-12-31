LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky residents are still picking up the pieces after tornadoes, and the recovery won't be easy.
Many people still need help after severe weather destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed dozens of people, but finding them can be a challenge. That's why The Federal Emergency Management Agency is going door to door in teams of two.
According to WFIE in Evansville, despite all the destruction, many people are still staying in what's left of their damaged homes. At least $5.5 million has been distributed to storm victims in western Kentucky as of Dec. 28, according to FEMA officials.
Officials said some people have been hesitant to apply for aid, especially if they believe that others need it more. But FEMA urges everyone affected to apply, saying there's enough aid for everyone.
The money FEMA is giving out is intended to help with a wide range of expenses, including home repairs, temporary housing, medical expenses and even funeral costs.
And FEMA officials are warning tornado victims to be wary of scammers looking to take advantage of their situation. Officials said FEMA crews on the ground will always have visible identification and will give their name. Anyone who has questions or concerns should contact FEMA directly by phone at 1-800-621-3362. For more information, click here.
