LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- E-commerce giant Amazon now plans to reopen a Shepherdsville, Ky. warehouse where three employees contracted COVID-19 on April 1, employees were told Thursday.
In a recorded phone message, Amazon told employees that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear "requested" that the company delay reopening the warehouse known as SDF-9 until that date.
While a text message said SDF-9 would restart on April 1, the recorded voice message said employees would be notified later of the confirmed return date."
"We appreciate your patience with this dynamic situation," the speaker said in the phone message.
He added that SDF-9 employees will continue to be paid for their missed shifts, per company policy.
After confirming on Monday that three employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Amazon first planned to reopen the warehouse on Wednesday after a 48-hour break. The company backed off that plan, which some workers criticized for not protecting their safety.