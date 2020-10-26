LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – School choice supporters should “insist” that state and federal policymakers back measures like public charter schools and scholarship tax credits amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Monday.
“I think the urgency around change has become ever more clear in the last few months than ever before previously,” DeVos, a longtime school choice advocate, said during a roundtable event hosted by the Kentucky Pastors in Action Coalition.
“I know in all of the years that I have advocated for state-level policy empower parents, never before have we had an environment like we have today, and so I believe that now is the time to raise voices more loudly than ever before and to insist on policy changes that need to take place.”
During her remarks, DeVos noted that Kentucky lawmakers passed a charter school bill but have not offered permanent state funding. None have opened since the law passed in 2017.
She also lamented that school districts like Jefferson County Public Schools have only offered distance learning options for families. DeVos and President Donald Trump are among those pushing schools to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For DeVos, allowing students to return to classrooms is “absolutely critical” as long as schools have plans on how to handle “a real spike in coronavirus cases.”
“This notion that schools just stay closed down and only offering distance learning for months and months and months is not the right answer for so many kids, and my heart breaks for them,” she told reporters.
JCPS has been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to extend nontraditional instruction until the local caseload drops.
Jefferson County is currently in the red category of the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate metric with 33.1 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day rolling average, and state guidance directs school districts to transition to virtual learning and cancel sports and extracurricular activities when their counties hit red.
Education Sec. @BetsyDeVos taking part in a school choice round table at the Midwest Church of Christ in west Louisville. pic.twitter.com/FrElcCtgLF— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) October 26, 2020
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said Friday that sports not competing in postseason play will suspend games this weeks.
DeVos said she could not speak to local COVID-19 numbers, but she reiterated her stance that families need in-person learning options for their children.
Reopening classrooms should be “an important and primary option” for schools throughout the U.S., she said.
“We know that for a variety of health measures, that’s the right thing for all kids,” she said.
DeVos announced Monday that charter schools can now be connected to religious institutions based on a recent federal court ruling. She also praised a U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized scholarship tax credits, ultimately reversing bans on public financial support for church-affiliated schools in state constitutions like Kentucky’s.
“The days of discriminating against students who want to pursue a faith-based education are mercilessly over,” she said.
This story will be updated.
