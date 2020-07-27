LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Criminal trials will resume in Kentucky next week for the first time since March, though everyone in the courtrooms will have to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton Jr. announced Monday.
In addition, Minton’s administrative order allows more members of the public to enter the courthouses, though capacity will be limited, and a majority of court hearings will continue to be held remotely.
Judges will be responsible for ensuring everyone is wearing a mask and properly socially distancing in the courtrooms during trials or in-person hearings. And the judges must ensure their courtrooms are "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected" at the end of the day.
Minton said civil trials will not resume until Oct. 1.
Jurors will be excused from service if they are sick, unable to wear a mask, in a high-risk category or having financial problems because of the pandemic.
Also, eviction actions will begin again on Aug. 1, though landlords are required to provide 30 days notice to vacate prior to filing an action for eviction. The forms landlords must fill out will not be available until Aug. 1.
The courts closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but partially opened in June, with hearings in civil and criminal cases resuming. Most hearings were still done remotely, however, and much of the public and even attorneys were still not allowed to enter unless they specifically were a party to a case.
"It’s been almost two months since the Supreme Court first reopened court facilities to in-person services," Minton said in a statement. "During that time, we’ve all gotten a crash course in what works and what doesn’t during a global emergency."
There will still be some restrictions, including limiting the hours the courthouse will be open.
Citizens will need an appointment with the circuit court clerk’s office for in-person driver’s license renewal, and night traffic court is suspended until further notice.
And citizens who are not in court for a specific case and just want to look at a file, for example, must make an appointment, according to the new order.
Most court hearings will still be conducted remotely, and court workers are being asked to work from home if possible.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.