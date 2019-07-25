ASHLAND, Ky. (WDRB) -- The company hoping to build an almost $2 billion aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky announced another milestone.
Braidy Industries said Thursday that about 750 regular investors, many of them Kentuckians, bought shares through crowdfunding. The company still needs to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to be able to finance the project.
The plant is supposed to bring 550 high-wage jobs to the state. Governor Matt Bevin already invested $15 million taxpayer dollars in the company in 2017.
Braidy CEO Craig Bouchard says he expects all necessary financing for the project to be obtained within a few months. United Co. Rusal, a Russian aluminum company, plans to invest $200 million in the project. Rusal was under U.S. sanctions until earlier this year.
The proposed aluminum plant near Ashland is expected to open in 2021.
