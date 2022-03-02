LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison testified Wednesday that he feared his fellow officers were being “executed” by a person who fired at them after police broke down the door and entered Breonna Taylor’s apartment to serve a search warrant.
Hankison said as police entered the home, he saw a “large muzzle flash” – which he believed at the time came from an assault rifle – as well as a figure in a shooting position. Sgt. John Mattingly, a friend of Hankison’s, immediately went down, yelling that he had been shot.
"I knew Sgt. Mattingly was down and I knew they were trying to get to him,” Hankison told jurors on the fifth day of his wanton endangerment trial. “And it appeared to me that they (police) were being executed with this rifle. ... I returned fire."
Hankison repeatedly choked up while describing the events of the night Taylor was killed, March 13, 2020, but stood firm that he did nothing wrong.
“Absolutely not,” he told the jury, saying he "clearly identified an active threat" and was “protecting” fellow officers.
During questioning by his attorney, Stew Mathews, Hankison often turned to face jurors when answering. Several times, he teared up and had to compose himself before answering.
Hankison was wrong in his belief that someone was repeatedly firing at police with a rifle. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his 9mm one time, hitting Mattingly in the leg, saying later he believed the couple was being robbed.
Hankison, 45, is charged with firing into a neighbor's apartment during the botched raid. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by two other officers.
No drugs were found in the home.
During his testimony, Hankison twice said he was “shook” upon learning information after the shooting.
First, Hankison said officers were told that Taylor was in the apartment alone and upon learning that Walker had fired and she had been killed, Hankison said, “that kind of shook me. There was only supposed to be one person in that apartment and now there was allegedly a girl dead inside and that's not why we were there.
"We were there to get documents and/or items related to a boyfriend that was drug trafficking."
And he subsequently learned that among his 10 shots, some went into a neighboring apartment, nearly hitting one man while a woman and baby were nearby in bed. Hankison said he didn't even know there was an apartment next to Taylor's where he was firing.
“I felt horrible,” he said. After watching the couple, Cody Etherton and Chelsey Napper, testify during this trial, Hankison said "he felt sincere empathy for them."
"... That was something, if my daughter was shot at, or if bullets came into our house, that would be very concerning and I apologize to her for that."
He described the entire incident as a tragedy and said Taylor “didn’t need to die that night.”
The prosecution objected and Hankison did not elaborate.
Hankison is currently being cross-examined by the prosecution. The trial is expected to finish today and be given to the jury for deliberation on Thursday.
Last week, jurors visited Taylor's former apartment and heard testimony from several officers who were at the scene that night.
During opening statements last week, prosecutors emphasized to jurors that the case is not about the killing of Taylor or police decisions that led to the raid. They said the focus should be on Hankison’s shots and the harm they nearly caused.
After Mattingly was shot, Hankison moved around a corner and away from the front door, saying he wanted to get out of the "fatal funnel."
"You want to get out of that area as quickly as possible," he said.
He believed his colleagues were still getting shot at from inside so he fired multiple bullets from outside in the direction of the apartment where he saw muzzle flashes, aiming toward a hallway through sliding glass doors and a bedroom window.
"After I fired through that bedroom window, the threat stopped," he said. "All firing ceased at that time."
Attorney General Daniel Cameron found that Walker fired a single shot from a 9mm pistol. It was the only shot he fired, according to Walker’s own statement and Cameron’s conclusions.
Hankison was fired a few months after the early morning March 13, 2020, narcotics raid for firing “blindly” into Taylor's apartment.
Matt Gelhausen, a firearms instructor with Louisville police, said Tuesday that officers are taught to make sure a perceived threat is isolated “from any others that are in close proximity.”
This story will be updated.
