LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ford Motor Co.’s Louisville Assembly Plant is tentatively planning to shut down for two additional weeks in late January and early February.
If the plan holds, the Fern Valley Road plant that manufactures the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs will have been idle for three of the first five weeks of 2021.
The plant is scheduled to resume production on Tuesday after an unexpected week off because of a parts shortage.
But Louisville Assembly is “tentatively” set to be idle again the weeks of Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, according to a robocall message employees received on Friday.
The message, which does not give a reason for the potential shutdown, says the company will confirm the plan after production resumes this week.
Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker declined to comment other than to reiterate that the planned shutdown is “tentative.”
Officials with UAW Local 862, which represents about 3,900 hourly workers at the plant, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ford earlier this month cited a “global semiconductor shortage” in explaining why Louisville Assembly was idled the week of Jan. 11.
The scarcity of computer chips, an apparent result of manufacturing disruption caused by the pandemic, is an issue that affects the auto industry writ-large, an analyst told WDRB earlier this month.