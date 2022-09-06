LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of four former Louisville police officers charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home in 2020 refused to provide a DNA sample, which prosecutors said is a violation of his pre-trial release.
In addition, ex-detective Brett Hankison traveled to Las Vegas recently, which may also be a violation of his release on an unsecured bond of $50,000, meaning he only has to pay if he doesn't comply with the conditions.
During a hearing Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Regina Edwards ordered Hankison to comply with the request for a DNA sample and said she was going to talk with the probation office about Hankison's travel and "address that separately."
Hankison, who represented himself in the hearing, did not discuss either of the allegations by prosecutors.
Hankison was indicted a month ago on two charges of deprivation of rights for firing into a bedroom window in Taylor's apartment that was covered with blinds and a blackout curtain after "there was no longer a lawful objective justifying the use of deadly force," according to the indictment.
He also faces charges for shooting through a wall of Taylor's apartment and into a neighboring unit, endangering three people, including a then-3-year-old boy.
Hankison, whose trial is scheduled for October, had a video conference hearing Monday morning as to why he had not yet obtained an attorney since being indicted on Aug. 4.
The other former officers charged — Kyle Meany, Kelly Goodlett and Joshua Jaynes — have all long had representation.
Hankison told Edwards that he has been conducting a "very exhaustive nationwide" search, talking to dozens of attorney looking for representation. He said he finished his final interview Saturday and has hired three attorneys, one local and two from outside Kentucky.
Hankison said one of those attorneys is Stew Mathews, a lawyer from Cincinnati who represented him in a state criminal case where a Jefferson County jury on March 3 found Hankison not guilty on three counts of wanton endangerment stemming from the botched raid of Taylor's home
Edwards ordered that an attorney file an appearance in the court case on Hankison's behalf by Friday.
If not, the judge said she would schedule another hearing to determine whether Hankison be appointed an attorney "to ensure this case is not delayed."
During the hearing, a prosecutor said Hankison has refused to submit to providing a DNA sample, which is a condition of his pre-trial release.
In addition, Hankison recently traveled to Las Vegas without notifying the probation office, "which has given us some concern," a prosecutor said during the hearing.
It was not immediately clear, however, if that was a violation of Hankison's release.
Edwards said it may be a violation but she would have to look into it.
"I actually thought that was a component of his pre-trial release conditions, and so I will take that under advisement," she said.
Jaynes, Meany and Hankison face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Goodlett is facing up to five years in prison.
The officers face charges that include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction.
The charges resulted from a federal investigation that, in part, looked at how police obtained the search warrant for Taylor's apartment, something a prior state investigation by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office did not pursue. Cameron has said that aspect was part of the Justice Department's work.
Jaynes and Meany are accused of drafting and approving "what they knew was a false affidavit to support a search warrant for Ms. Taylor's home," Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in Washington last month. "That false affidavit set in motion events that led to Ms. Taylor's death when other LMPD officers executed that warrant."
While Jaynes, Hankison and Meany were federally indicted, Goodlett was "charged on information," and has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for knowingly including false information in the search warrant affidavit and then conspiring with Jaynes to cover it up.
She is expected to work with prosecutors and possibly testify against other officers.
Taylor was inside the apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, when police burst in early in the morning on March 13, 2020.
Police were looking for money or drugs involving Jamarcus Glover, who was at the center of a narcotics probe by Louisville police. The warrant for Taylor's home was executed around the same time that police served other warrants on suspected drug houses in the city's west end — some 10 miles away.
LMPD has claimed that while Jaynes obtained a "no-knock" warrant, police repeatedly knocked on Taylor's door and announced themselves before knocking it in.
Walker has said he never heard police announce themselves and believed the couple was being robbed. He fired a shot, hitting Mattingly in the leg.
Police responded with 32 shots, hitting Taylor six times. The 26-year-old died at the scene.
No drugs were found in her home.
The former detectives who fired the shots that struck Taylor — Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — were not charged because they didn't know about the false information in the search warrant.
Related Stories:
- 4 former and current Louisville police detectives federally charged in Breonna Taylor raid
- TRANSCRIPT | US Attorney General announces federal charges in death of Breonna Taylor
- Family, attorneys celebrate federal charges against 'the killers of Breonna Taylor'
- TIMELINE | Step-by-step look at Breonna Taylor case, from her death to 4 officers facing federal charges
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.