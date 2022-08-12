LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville officer charged by the FBI relating to the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy.
Kelly Goodlett, who was charged with one count of conspiracy, resigned from the department immediately after being charged in U.S. district court. In a federal court hearing Friday, her attorney said the plea is expected Aug. 22.
Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany and Brett Hankison were also charged in the federal probe. Jaynes and Hankison were previously fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Chief Erika Shields began the process of firing Meany earlier this week.
According to federal prosecutors, Jaynes asked a judge to approve a search warrant for Taylor's home a day before the early-morning raid on March 13, 2020. He claimed in an affidavit presented to Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw that a postal inspector verified that drug suspect Jamarcus Glover, who had dated Taylor, was using Taylor's home to receive parcels.
Glover was at the center of a narcotics probe by Louisville police. The warrant for Taylor's home was executed around the same time that police served other warrants on suspected drug houses in the city's west end — some 10 miles away.
"The affidavit falsely claimed that officers had verified that the target of the alleged drug trafficking operation had received packages at Ms. Taylor's address," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said when announcing the indictments last week. "In fact, defendants Jaynes and Goodlett knew that was not true."
Tony Gooden, a U.S. postal inspector in Louisville, told WDRB News in May 2020 that Louisville police didn't confer with his office. He said a different law enforcement agency asked his office in January 2020 to investigate whether any potentially suspicious mail was going to the unit. The local office concluded that there wasn't.
"There's no packages of interest going there," Gooden said.
Garland also accused police of covering up their "unlawful conduct" after Taylor's death. He said Jaynes and Goodlett "conspired to knowingly falsify an investigative document" after the shooting and "agreed to tell investigators a false story."
Jaynes' indictment claims that in April or May 2020 he tried to get an LMPD officer identified as "J.M." to say that he had previously told Jaynes that Glover had been receiving packages at Taylor's home. However, "J.M." had told Jaynes in January of that year that he had no information to support that, according to the indictment.
Around May 17, Jaynes texted Goodlett that a criminal investigator wanted to meet with him after Gooden's account refuting the information in the warrant affidavit was reported, according to the indictment. (WDRB published the postal inspector's remarks on May 15.)
The indictment says Jaynes and Goodlett met the night of May 17 in Jaynes' garage, where Jaynes allegedly told Goodlett "that they needed to get on the same page because they could both go down for putting false information in the Springfield Drive warrant affidavit."
During that meeting they "agreed to tell investigators a false story," the indictment says.
Then, on May 19, Jaynes "falsely claimed" to LMPD Public Integrity Unit investigators that "J.M" told him and Goodlett in January that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor's apartment, according to the indictment.
The indictment says Goodlett made a similar claim to investigators for the Kentucky Attorney General's Office in August 2020. And it says Jaynes told FBI investigators in June 2022 that "J.M." had "made a nonchalant comment" that Glover was receiving "mail or Amazon packages" at the Springfield Drive apartment.
